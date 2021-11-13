Rice Elementary closes due to high COVID cases

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Rice Elementary is closing for high amounts of positive cases of COVID-19.

According to the Crestwood School District Administrator Robert F. Mehalick, Rice Elementary will be closed until November 22.

Mehalick says the elementary school is experiencing a high amount of positive COVID-19 cases within their building over the past few days.

This closure only involves Rice Elementary. Fairview and the Secondary Campus will continue with in-person instruction.

Rice Elementary will transition to virtual instruction, for more information you can go to the Crestwood School District Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos