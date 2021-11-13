Rice Elementary closes due to high COVID cases

MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Rice Elementary is closing for high amounts of positive cases of COVID-19.

According to the Crestwood School District Administrator Robert F. Mehalick, Rice Elementary will be closed until November 22.

Mehalick says the elementary school is experiencing a high amount of positive COVID-19 cases within their building over the past few days.

This closure only involves Rice Elementary. Fairview and the Secondary Campus will continue with in-person instruction.

Rice Elementary will transition to virtual instruction, for more information you can go to the Crestwood School District Facebook page.