Ribbons for Eric

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Next month is Pediatric Cancer Awareness month.

And a local effort is preparing to raise awareness for the cause.

Eyewitness News Reporter Kevin Hayes has the story.

A local teen, taken far too young. On Monday, in the basement of a West Pittston church, volunteers are coming together to honor his memory and raise awareness.”

Little Eric’s ribbons started after 14-year-old Eric Cawley passed from pediatric brain cancer in 2013. Family and volunteers are selling these gold ribbons to help other families impacted by pediatric cancer.

“We knew, when my grandson was going through it, how many expenses are not covered. Your gas, your tolls–they had to stay in New York, so this is what we’re getting the money for–to help people defray? Some of the costs of taking their children for treatment” explained Anne Cawley, Eric’s Grandmother and Board of Directors Little Eric’s Foundation.

Volunteers work to make the golden ribbons for pediatric awareness month. Last year’s sale saw 600 ribbons completely sell out and line the local communities. Each one a reminder of what’s important.

“For every dollar that’s donated to cancer, four cents goes to pediatric cancer. We just want people to know that this is a big thing–not just because it happened to us. How many people are suffering with their children and going through this disease,” said Anne.

While Little Eric’s Foundation does raise money for research, the sale of the ribbons is strictly for awareness and to remind others to be charitable.

“If they see the bow, maybe they’ll say ‘oh, yes–it’s September’ and donate,” said Anne.

The goal is 1,500 of these golden ribbons to raise awareness for pediatric cancer in the month of September. They’re going to be hanging from street signs, lamp posts–to the Water Street Bridge and beyond.

Learn more about the Little Eric Foundation LINK