Ribbon-cutting held for Wilkes-Barre business’ new location

A Luzerne County business is celebrating its new home after outgrowing its last one.

A ribbon-cutting was held Friday at Colours Incorporated’s new location at Hanover Industrial Park. The company distributes automotive paint, body shop supplies and equipment.

Tim Evans founded Colours in 1986 in Wilkes-Barre with one location and four employees. The company now has 32 locations with 350 employees.

This $6.6 million facility will house the new headquarters and warehouse. The facility will employ 42 people and create 12 new jobs.

