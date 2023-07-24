FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wyoming Valley Children’s Association held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its recently remodeled sensory room.

Community Philanthropic Leaders All-one Foundation and Highmark funded the project with a $40,000 grant.

The sensory room is a calming Under-the-Sea therapeutic space to meet the sensory needs of those who are on the autism spectrum and those with other developmental needs.

Features include dimmed lighting, LED bubble tubes and walls, calming waters that project to the floor, and more.