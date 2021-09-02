Ribbon cutting for new apartments in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An affordable housing community in Bloomsburg is allowing seniors to downsize yet still have a sense of community.

Although The Silk Mill Apartments have been open for over a year, today they had their ribbon cutting, which COVID-19 delayed, with residents and local leaders.







The Community Strategies Group has been working on this new housing project for over 10 years, as a way to create more affordable housing for the region after the devastating flood of 2011.

This was funded through several grants including the Pennsylvania housing finance authority, DCED and more.

