Rhode Island man sentenced in fraud investigation involving Wilkes-Barre business

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to 30 months imprisonment and three years of supervised release for conspiring to commit wire fraud, and for aggravated identity theft.

According to a press release from the Office of Acting United States Attorney Bruce Brandler, Matthew Gershkoff, 64, was convicted of preparing false invoices for nonexistent automobile repair shops located in Rhode Island and Massachusetts and for forging policy owners’ signatures.

The invoices were sent to and paid by an automobile warranty company in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

According to the press release, Gershkoff pleaded guilty on May 18, 2020, to causing between $250,000 and $550,000 of fraudulent loss to the Wilkes-Barre-based automobile warranty company.

Gershkoff’s three co-conspirators have also been convicted in the investigation.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Phillip J. Caraballo and Jeffrey St John prosecuted the case.