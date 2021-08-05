Rhode Island man sentenced for fraud that occurred in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Rhode Island man is sentenced to a year and a half in jail and two years of supervised release after he conspired to commit wire and mail fraud and also for aggravated identity theft offenses.

According to a press release from the Office of Acting United States Attorney Bruce Brandler, Jason Pannone, 40, was sentenced after being convicted of processing false invoices for nonexistent auto repairs through his Rhode Island shop. The invoices were sent to and paid by an automobile warranty company in Wilkes-Barre.

Pannone pleaded guilty back in March after causing between $150,000 and $250,000 of fraudulent loss to the Wilkes-Barre company. He was ordered to pay over $128,000 to the victim.

Three of Pannone’s accomplices were also convicted. Two were from Rhode Island and the third was from Clarks Summit.

The Clarks Summit man, Brian Larry, was convicted in May of mail fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and false statement offenses.

Larry was convicted of defrauding the Wilkes-Barre company for over four and a half years. He was also convicted of stealing personal information of warranty policy holders and providing it to the other conspirators.

According to prosecutors, those other conspirators then created false invoices for nonexistent repair work at garages in both Rhode Island and Pennsylvania by forging signatures of paperwork.

That paperwork was then sent to the warranty company where Larry approved the payment. Overall, they obtained approximately $400,000 paid out by the warranty company. Among that $400,000, thousands were used to repair Larry’s personal vehicle.