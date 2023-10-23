WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre Township man has been looking for his missing dog, Charmy, and the community has shown its support in trying to bring her home.

It’s been more than a month since Johnathan Edwards’ dog and best friend, Charmy, went missing.

“Six weeks ago today, my dog Charmy got out of my yard and she took herself for a walk with my other dog, Charmy decided to stop at the field at the end of my street and she just straight disappeared. So for the last six weeks, I’ve just been hitting the streets and putting up fliers and trying to find my girl and bring her home,” said Edwards.

Courtesy: Johnathan Edwards

The community is showing their support to bring Charmy home, even using a Facebook page named “Finding Charmy!!!” as a hub to stay informed on the latest information regarding the dog.

“If anyone can just get some eyes on her. She’s loved, she’s missed, I just want my baby home,” Edwards added.

Donations can be made to the GoFundMe page created to help Edwards with the cost of fliers, supplies, and gas.