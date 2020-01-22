Reward Offered for Horse Shot and Killed in Montoursville

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A reward is being offered for information about a horse that was shot and killed two weeks ago in Montoursville.

The owner of the horse, Ted Baker, is offering up to $2,500 for anyone with information about who is responsible.

Baker says his horse, Romeo was shot multiple times with a rifle on January 3rd.

He says his neighbors called him while he was at work and saw the horse lying on the ground.

Baker is still waiting to hear from police about the alleged crime.

