Revised business guidelines for turning ‘green’ and ‘yellow’

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Governor Wolf and Dr. Levine revise existing phase orders starting Friday May 29 at 12:01 AM.

For counties going green Governor Wolf issued the following guidelines:

“Personal care services, including hair salons and barber shops must operate by appointment only; appointments or reservations are also strongly encouraged for gyms or spas.

Any gathering for a planned or spontaneous event of greater than 250 individuals is prohibited. This includes, but is not limited to, a concert, festival, fair, conference, sporting event, movie showing, or theater performance.

Churches, synagogues, temples, mosques and other places of congregate worship are specifically excluded from the limitations established by the order. These institutions are strongly encouraged to enforce social distancing and other mitigation measures such as masking at their gatherings.

Visitation to prisons and hospitals may resume subject to the discretion of the facility. Visitors who interact with residents and patients must be diligent regarding hygiene. Given the critical importance of limiting COVID-19 exposure in nursing homes, nursing home visitation restrictions will initially remain in place.”

Governor Wolf also noted counties in the yellow phase may resume outdoor dining on June 5th with the expectation of occupancy limits and everyone being served must be seated at a table. This means bar seating in outdoor areas is prohibited.

Self service like buffets, drink stations, condiments on tables, refilling beverage or food containers, and reusable menus are not permitted.

For green counties, dine-in service is permitted for both indoor and outdoor seating areas under the following restrictions: Customers remain 6 feet apart or physical barriers between customers, no standing in the bar area, and only four customers with a common relationship may sit together at the bar.

To ensure the safety of customers, you can read the full statement here.