WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— On Friday’s Veterans Voices a follow-up to a story Eyewitness News did a few weeks ago about a local retired veteran with a knack for fishing and a desire to pass on his skills to young anglers.

These students won’t be catching actual fish on Friday, but the skills they’re learning will one day help them reel in a big one.

“I fish out of school and I’ve learned a lot more in here that I can take out in the real world,” said Nathan Wright a 9th-grade student.

This fly fishing class inside Hanover Area High School’s gymnasium is led by Edward Kochanski, a retired Vietnam Veteran, and EMT from troop.

Two days a week, the 75-year-old passes on his outdoor knowledge to students eager to learn a new skill, many of his students are starting from scratch.

“Some of these children never had a fishing pole in their hands before, so at the end of the class April first we want to do a field trip,” says Kochanski.

“My two daughters I have awesome daughters. they did a 10-lesson plan for me. So we started off with that. We showing students about how to use spinning rods, bait casting, fly rods, and reels,” added Kochanski.

Kochanski says he’s been fishing Pennsylvania streams much of his life, including biking to rocky glen park and cubby swamp as a kid. Pickerell was his catch of choice back then.

After our story first aired a few weeks ago, a viewer called to let us know she wanted to donate unused fishing equipment to Kochanski and his students.

Veterans Voices made the connection and now these future anglers are even better prepared to hit the lakes and streams.

“I fish out of school but coming into this learning how to fly fish I think it’s going to be a good opportunity for all of us,” added Camden Kratz an 8th-grade student.

