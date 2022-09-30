SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County judge, veteran, and member of the Eyewitness News team was honored Friday evening in a special way for his service to our community.

Applause filled the Lackawanna County Courthouse as a portrait of Senior Judge Thomas J. Munley was unveiled in front of a large crowd in courtroom three.

“The portrait is wonderful! That portrait is me to a ‘T’ so whoever did it, I don’t even know who did it, but whoever did it did a great job!” said retired Lackawanna County Judge Tom Munley.

Judge Munley has served the people of Lackawanna County since 2005.

He’s also a decorated Vietnam War veteran who’s passionate about advocating for local veterans and their families.

“He’s just a great person all around, one of the best fathers I could have ever asked for. He’s a great husband, and my brothers and I love him and are so proud to call him our father,” said Logan Munley, Judge Munley’s son.

The special honor was given to Judge Munley by the 45th Judicial District and the Lackawanna Bar Association.

Family, friends, and constituents shared stories and memories during the ceremony.

“He was a mentor to me when I first took the bench and I’m just so grateful that he’s my friend and he is an inspiration to me in every way,” said Judge Margaret Bisignani Moyle, Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas.

Judge Munley reflects on his journey with gratitude.

“It’s been a long road, 16 years as a judge here in Lackawanna County, and every day when I walk in this courthouse I feel honored to be a part of it,” Munley told Eyewitness News.

Judge Munley retired from the bench earlier this year.

He’s been a long-time friend of Eyewitness News and is the host of our segment “Veterans views”.