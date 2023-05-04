EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— May is Military Appreciation Month and Mental Health Awareness Month. A central Pennsylvania patriot is putting a face to both.

The name of veteran Kevin Bittenbender may sound familiar to northeastern and central Pennsylvanians.

He served with Lackawanna County native and Army Sergeant Jan Argonish who was among three of Bittenbender’s fellow soldiers and best friends killed in an ambush in Afghanistan in 2007.

Bittenbender is now preparing to run in the Pittsburgh marathon something the Pennsylvania patriot from Lycoming County hand-cycled just last year.

Running it will be an eye-catching feat given that the retired army sergeant major from Montgomery lost his leg to burn pit exposure.

The handcycle he previously used was given to him by the non-profit ‘Hope For The Warriors’ after Bittenbender developed severe PTSD from a deployment.

Bittenbender has the names of Argonish and two others tattooed on his arms and inside his prosthetic that he will now use to run this weekend’s marathon.

“He had the ups and downs of a service member, and more downs, and some ups. he at the time was like..what’s next for me,” said Jenna McDonald Sports and Rec Director for Hope For The Warriors.

“I hope that I can live my life, you know, worthy of their sacrifice and the legacy that, you know, major fear has left behind and has instilled in me,” added SGM Bittenbender (RET.)

While Argonish and the others will be with Bittenbender in spirit, some will join him physically including his service dog Kirby who will complete the first and last lap with him.

Running the full marathon with Bittenbender will be the doctor who performed his amputation surgery.

We certainly wish Bittenbender all the best in his mission to pay tribute to his military friends and put a spotlight on mental health.

Bittenbender has previously participated five times in the Pittsburgh Marathon by hand-cycling. But Sunday will be the first time he is actually running it.