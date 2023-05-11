RIVERSIDE BOROUGH, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday, a resurfacing project is scheduled to begin next week on Route 4001 (Sunbury Road) in Riverside Borough, Northumberland County.

According to PennDOT on Monday, May 15, the contractor HRI, Inc., will begin a resurfacing project on Sunbury Road, Northumberland County between Route 54 and the Danville Airport.

Officials say the work will include base repairs, milling, and paving and drivers should expect single-lane conditions and flaggers where crews are working.

PennDOT officials say work will be done between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., Sundays through Thursdays, and is expected to be completed in late May 2023, weather permitting.

PennDOT says this resurfacing is part of the $2.2 million resurfacing project on Route 54 between Boyd Station Road and Route 4001 (Mill Street / Sunbury Road) that includes work on roadways such as resurfacing, sidewalk improvements, shoulder repairs, guide rail upgrades, construction of a retaining wall between the roadway and adjacent railroad track, and line painting.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in September of 2023, weather permitting, PennDOT says.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.