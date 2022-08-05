SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, PennDOT advised drivers, of a resurfacing project that will continue on Route 61 in Shamokin and Coal Township in Northumberland County.

During the week of August 7, HRI, Inc. will continue to upgrade ADA ramps along Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth Street and Mt. Carmel Street, within the City of Shamokin. Work will be done during the daylight hours, and should have minimal impact on traffic.

In September, the primary contractor, HRI, Inc. will mill and resurface Route 61 between Sixth Street and the City of Shamokin and the Burger King in Coal Township. Work will be performed during the overnight hours and drivers can expect delays when work is being performed.

The $2.1M resurfacing project. Work includes upgrading 48 ADA ramps, milling and resurfacing the roadway, and miscellaneous construction, according to PennDOT.

Officials say work on this project is expected to be completed in November of 2022.

PennDOT says all drivers should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

Drivers can find up-to-date road changes at 511PA.