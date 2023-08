EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The results of the kids’ mullet championship are in!

Swoyersville native, five-year-old Kamden Cunningham, also known as “The Kammander,” Brings home third place and a $500 prize.

During the contest, Kamden received more than $5,000 in donations, which goes to Jared Allen’s homes for wounded warriors.

Congrats to Kamden and his awesome locks.