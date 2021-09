CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is notifying park-goers of closures within Beltzville State Park.





Photo Courtsey of Beltzville State Park- PA DCNR

Beltzville State Park will close its swimming beach and boat launch ramps due to high water levels from this week’s storm caused by Hurricane Ida.

For more information visit the DCNR website.