WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A historic project in Luzerne County will be getting a big-time helping hand in the form of federal dollars.

Luzerne County was awarded more than $50 million in American Rescue Plan Funding.

113 entities are putting those dollars to work in different ways, including the restoration of a historic temple.

The Irem Temple Restoration Project received a $500,000 grant.

While it’s not enough to cover the total cost of restoring the 114-year-old building, it does allow construction to get started.

Built-in 1907, the Irem Temple was the primary performing arts theatre in Wilkes-Barre for much of the 20th century.

Thousands came here to attend events within the ornamental main hall before new venues opened in town and the temple closed its doors.

“We took the building over, our non-profit took the building over in 2019,” said Irem Temple Restoration Project Board President Christian Wielage.

With the help of a $500,000 American Rescue Plan Grant, the goal is to restore the building to its former glory.

“We’ve been planning for many years, and this $500,000 really gives us the momentum needed to re-engage with all the banks we’ve been talking to, and really proceed with getting the construction of the building financed,” said Wielage.

Featuring 6,000 square feet of indoor, chair-free space, the main hall is expected to host a unique performance venue.

“The biggest way we’re gonna support the building is by having those types of bands like jam bands and heavy metal bands, dance music, where the people don’t want seats, and national touring acts of that type. That’s gonna be the way we pay the bills,” said Wielage.

Another floor of the historic temple will serve as an 18,000-square-foot regional history museum.

“We also feel like with all the traffic that has been lost to downtown in terms of people coming down here everyday, we think that the museum we’re gonna put in here can be a tremendous driver of people to the restaurants and the bars and stuff in downtown Wilkes-Barre,” said Wielage.

The Irem Temple Building is listed as part of Wilkes-Barre’s Riverfront Historic District on the National Historical Registry.

Donations from the public are critical to fund the restoration project.