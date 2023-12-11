SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After years of working to reestablish rail service from Scranton to New York, lawmakers are touting a step forward in making the project happen.

The Scranton-New York line is projected to generate as much as $84,000,000 of economic activity every year, according to a recent AMTRAK study.

Restoring rail service from Scranton to New York has been a goal shared between US Senator Bob Casey and Representative Matt Cartwright.

On Monday, they discussed the recent development of the Federal Railroad Administration including NEPA in its corridor identification and development program.

“There’s no question that when you have that kind of public transportation opportunity, you can move not just people back and forth but you can move commerce, you can transact business,” Casey explained.

The program was established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to assist with the development of intercity passenger rail corridors.

This proposed corridor would connect Scranton and New York, New York with stops in the Poconos and New Jersey.

“This proposed route also connects us to a wider selection of healthcare services, sporting events, cultural activities, and vacation spots. It’s about jobs,” Cartwright said.

Rail service previously ran on the Lackawanna cut-off directly between Scranton and New York, but was discontinued in 1970.

Without consistent use and upkeep, the track fell into disrepair and requires significant investment to restore train service.

“There’s just so many benefits, and I always look at the reverse. People coming into our town, not necessarily us leaving. But getting those Jersey dollars,” East Stroudsburg Borough Mayor Victor Brozusky said.

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is hosting an informational meeting that’s open to the public next week.

There is a passenger rail rally planned for Tuesday, Dec 19 at 6:00 p.m. at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions for people to show their support and learn about the next steps. Individuals can register online.