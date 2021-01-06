Restaurants weigh the risk of reopening for indoor dining

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Statewide covid restrictions were lifted this week and for local restaurants, it means bringing back indoor dining at 50% capacity.

Some are more eager than others to welcome diners back in.

It is no secret that the restaurant industry has been one of the most battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many establishments are on their last legs, but even with the governor allowing indoor dining to resume, some are playing it extremely safe when it comes to reopening.

There are concerns about positive case spikes following the holidays and capacity limitations.

Some places are remaining strictly takeout with an abundance of caution, but even they understand that taking a calculated risk and upping sanitary measures could be the last bastion of hope for those who will perish without customers inside.

Christian Pilosi, the owner of ‘Eden-a Vegan Café’, said,

“We decided it’s best for us to stay at the takeout, we all talked about it we talked to customers. Again, it works for us, that we totally understand, and we want people to support you know our friends in the industry that are able to open to get their staff fully employed again and to do it right.”

Places with particular, niche menus have told Eyewitness News they’ve seen an abundance of community support, but the numbers indicate they still need help.

And of course, there are certain spots where the dining experience is part of the product.

Not to mention that a lot of these local restaurants employ thousands of people also feeling the financial strain.