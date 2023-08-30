SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of Lackawanna County’s most delicious traditions and it’s getting ready to welcome thousands of people to downtown Scranton.

Anticipation for this year’s La Festa is rising as downtown Scranton is preparing for the festival kick-off on Friday.

Preparations are now underway for the four-day celebration of Italian culture, food, and music.

For the restaurants that serve up their specialties at La Festa, like Roseanna’s, the preparation starts a little earlier for example preparing 2,000 cookies.

“We start in July making the cookies, and then we freeze and then we take them out on Sunday and we start icing them you don’t sleep, 24 hours straight, we did all the cookies we have 5 girls icing cookies every night since Sunday,” said Dwyane Wilzeach the owner of Rosanna’s.

Roseanna’s isn’t the only restaurant that begins preparing early, Carmella’s Italian Deli and Pastries is also very busy

“Just getting our game plan and everything lined up probably takes about a good two months in advance,” added Eugene Padula, owner of Carmella’s Italian Deli and Pastries.

Carmella’s is preparing to have their stand filled with all different kinds of sweets like they do every year.

“And there’s a lot to choose from we’ll probably have about 30 or 40 different kinds of pastries, cookies, cakes pies, everything will be right there for everyone,” continued Padula.

But the pastries aren’t the only tent Carmella’s will have another stand of theirs features their new sauces.

“We have our pasta sauce, we have our vodka sauce, we have fra diavolo sauce, and we also have vodka fra diavolo sauce,” explained Padula.

Padula says he looks forward to La Festa every year, he adds it’s a way for all the local businesses to see each other.

“Everyone has different schedules everybody going everywhere, every which way, going all year and then everybody knows that we’re all going to see each other at La Festa as one big happy family,” said Padula.

All the vendors here are working hard for a great La Festa Labor Day weekend, the festival officially starts on Friday at 4:00 p.m. and runs until Monday, September 4 at 8:00 p.m.