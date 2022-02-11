Restaurants bracing for big weekend

SHAVERTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Restaurants are bracing for a big weekend of two celebrations: Valentine’s Day and the big game.

These two big days have never been on a collision course quite like this. When the NFL added an extra week of play this season, it resulted in the big game being played the day before Valentine’s Day.

This leaves restaurants tackling perhaps the busiest weekend of the pandemic.

Love is in the air and in some of the beverages at the restaurant fire and ice on Toby Creek in Shavertown.

“We’re very romantic here, we have it all decorated,” said Jonelle Oram, bar manager at Fire and Ice on Toby Creek Restaurant.

Rose petals and four-course meals set the tone for couples like Jeff Kelly and his girlfriend Cindy. Since the big game falls on the day before Valentine’s Day, they’re celebrating early this year.

“Couple drinks, good food, having fun with my valentine,” said Kelly.

Bar manager Jonelle Oram says they’re fully booked with reservations this weekend. The rush they’ve experienced recently is a reassuring sight after tough times caused by the pandemic.

“Every single day we’re looking at a 150 or more guest count coming in the door. And it’s kind of insane but it’s really cool because I was really worried about this industry for a while, and I didn’t want to have to stop doing what I love. It’s booming again, people want to go out to eat, people want to come, people want to be able to sit in a restaurant again,” explained Oram.

Or sit outside of it. Patrons enjoyed the outdoor ambiance by dining in one of the restaurant’s three popular igloos.

It’s a jam-packed weekend of football and fun for the Richards family.

“We have our birthday celebration, we have another birthday celebration tomorrow we’re going to, and valentine’s day, and the super bowl. Busy, busy!” said Bernice Richards.

Oram says fire and ice on toby creek are ready to make the weekend one to remember.

“We all love each other, so you’re gonna leave here, full tummies, awesome drinks, awesome food, and feeling the love,” stated Oram.

Unlike many other restaurants, which will be busy with dining and takeout for the big game, Fire and Ice on Toby Creek are closed Sunday to recharge and gear up for what promises to be a very busy Valentine’s Day.