Restaurant staple in Union County announces plan to close doors

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After almost 49 years of business and three generations of family, Country Cupboard in Lewisburg is closing.

This decision was made due to several issues throughout the pandemic that includes staffing, increased price of goods, the supply chain, and overall business.

This is the largest restaurant employer in Union County and the owner says this was a bittersweet decision after so many years of success.











They aim to permanently close by the end of February 2022.

Reporter Jazzmyn Allen will have more on this story on Eyewitness News.