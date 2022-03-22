PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Unplugging from your phone, Let’s face it, most of can’t do it for 15 minutes. But a local restaurant is challenging patrons to do just that in exchange for a discount.

A server locked up customers’ phones Tuesday night at Arcaro’s The Next Generation in Pittston Township.

If everyone at a table is willing to surrender their devices for an entire meal, the restaurant will take 10% off the bill.

Owner Francine Arcaro is on a mission to get her patrons talking face-to-face, instead of texting.

“You see so many first dates, families, parents and their kids, and you come out and you see everyone on the phone. And I’m like, I wish there was a way to bring the conversation back to mealtime. Because it’s not just about getting a great meal, but it’s also that conversation you have while having a great meal as well,” said Francine Arcaro, owner, Arcaro’s The Next Generation.

Zachary Ambrose hopes to see more meaningful interactions.

“I notice a lot of times when families come, especially the children they’ll be on their phones and not paying attention to the dinner or especially on dates, when couples come they’re just like tweeting away, or whatever,” said Zachary Ambrose, server, Arcaro’s The Next Generation.

Carrie Akers and her daughter Paige Minich successfully completed the challenge. They enjoyed a phone-free meal, something they’re used to doing at home.

“I think this is a wonderful idea. I think that as a society, we’ve become disconnected from each other with social media and texting,” said Carrie Akers, Pittston Township.

“As a teenager, I think it’s a good idea to get off your phone and interact with your family for one point. You know, teens are mostly on it throughout the day, but it’s good to be off of it because it could can some negativity sometimes,” said Paige Minich, Pittston Township.

Arcaro says spending time with her family at the dinner table is a special tradition, one she hopes to share with others.

“Not just being a business owner, but being a mom, it was always really important to sit down and converse and talk about the day, catch up.”

Arcaro says in the two weeks since they started the challenge, more than a dozen tables have locked up their phones.