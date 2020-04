WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Counselors for Victims Resource Center and Child Advocacy Centers are concerned that the COVID-19 crisis is also leading to a crisis for many families and individuals who may not be reaching out for help.

Coming up on Eyewitness News at 6pm, we will examine the concerns and information about where people in crisis can get help.

If you suspect abuse or neglect cal ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313.