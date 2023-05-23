A section of Wyoming Avenue is closed while crews work the scene.

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews were called to a home in Kingston Tuesday morning to combat a fire.

The fire broke out on East Union Street in Kingston around 8:00 a.m.

The family that lived in the home could be seen watching crews as they battled the flames.

Officals at the scene tell Eyewitness News that the fire likely started in the basement.

Everyone inside the home, including two dogs, were able to get out safely.

There were no reported injuries.