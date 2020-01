SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Residents in Scranton are calling on the city to do something about the condition of West Mountain Road.

The quarter-mile stretch is the only way to access homes and business in that area.

The Scranton Department of Public Works cold patched the road Monday, but residents say the are looking for a more permanent solution.

Reporter Cody Butler spoke to people who live in the area and will have the story tonight on Eyewitness News at 6pm.