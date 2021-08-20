Residents turn out for 163rd Harford Fair

NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many are hoping for no rain during the 163rd Harford fair.

Each year about 65,000 residents from near and far attend the fair.

On Friday, the “All American Rodeo Company” is holding a show. On Saturday, fairgoers can check out the “Jackpot Demolition Derby.”

Every morning kids like Destiny Posaski and Jack Radford help pick up the trash.



“So it is like 7:30, usually, it is like an hour or an hour and a half, depending on how much trash we have to pick up, and they split us into groups,” Posaski said.

“Yeah, it is alot of fun, except when you can’t fit underneath the bleachers,” said Radford.

The Harford Fair lasts through Friday and Saturday.