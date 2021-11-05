Residents speak their mind about daylight saving time

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s nearly that dreaded time of year for some. It will be getting darker outside earlier and with one less hour of sleep and many locals are opposed to the change of time.

“No matter what you’re losing daylight, you know. I’m hoping this year me and the family are good, because you know we had some COVID time and there won’t be the end of winter blues, you know,” said Joshua Kanas of Old Forge.

“I think it affects me when we lose the hour, not when we gain the hour. But needless to say a lot of people, you know, it affects a lot of people in different ways,” said Buffy Martin, who drives for Burgit’s Electric City Taxi.

“I would preferably have it stay one time all the time. We don’t have to change anything. We don’t change our clock back to the end of the shift. So, when we’re done at five o’clock (in the morning), then it will go back, and the other shift will begin,” said Tom Murray a Scranton resident who works overnight.

“Not really a fan. You know I rather just keep it like it is starting next week, just leave it like that on Sunday. Yeah, it really doesn’t serve any purpose anymore,” said Minooka local Tom Gallagher.

“The only nice thing about it, when it falls back I get the extra hour of sleep if I wasn’t night shift,” said Timothy Nulter, of Scranton.

The clocks will fall back one hour at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.