PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A gunman barricaded inside his Luzerne County home leads to an hours-long standoff with state and local police.

It all happened at the East Mountain Ridge Mobile Home Park in Plains Township. After the suspect was taken into custody, residents say they’ve never seen anything like this happen so close to home.

“This is very crazy,” said resident, Karen Mazur.

A man barricaded inside this home with a gun prompted a massive state and local police presence Tuesday afternoon in Plains Township.

The standoff involving a State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) started around 3:00 p.m. in the East Mountain Ridge Mobile Home Park.

“I was home most of the afternoon, I left about 1:30-2:00 to go get groceries, and I came back but I couldn’t get back for three hours,” said Joseph Austin, resident.

Emergency crews shut down Jumper Road and placed a nearby business on lockdown. Many residents begged for answers as they were unable to get to their homes for hours.

“Well, I asked if I could go through because I live at the trailer park, and he said no one is allowed to go in the trailer park. And I said, ‘why?’ And he said there’s a police incident, and that’s all he could say,” Mazur stated.

Across the street from the scene, a resident heard and saw the commotion from start to finish. Being concerned for his safety, he only wants to be identified by his first name, Ronald.

“They were talking to him, trying to get him to come out. And every once in a while, like an explosion would go off. I think it maybe happened three, four times. And that was enough to shake up anybody,” explained Ronald, resident, witness.

The witness describes his neighbor as a usually quiet man in his early 80s. Around 7:00 p.m., he watched as the standoff ended peacefully, and the suspect was taken into custody.

“Finally, they got into the building. They took him out, there must have been about four guys around him,” Ronald stated.

Austin says it’s a day he won’t forget.

“I lived in Arizona, I lived in California, I lived all over the country but no I’ve never seen anything like this. Not this close to home anyway,” explained Austin.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office is leading the investigation and there is no word yet on the suspect’s condition or what, if any, charges he is facing.