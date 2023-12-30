CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People in a Monroe County community are recalling shocking emotions Saturday a year after the Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested in their backyard.

The 29-year-old is being charged in connection to the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students back in November 2022.

Early in the morning on December 30, 2022, Bryan Kohberger was arrested from his parents’ home in the private community of Indian Mountain Lake.

28/22 News Reporter Amelia Sack spoke with residents from that community and the communities nearby who say the quiet area became chaotic that December day.

“Yeah Indian Mountain Lake isn’t bad,” said Indian Mountain Lake resident Vincent Senatore.

Vincent Senatore retired to his peaceful Indian Mountain Lake home several years ago. He says he remembers how he felt the day Kohberger was arrested.

“And I was shocked to see his parents lived here,” Senatore explained.

He says was also stunned by the nature of Kohberger’s crimes.

“Shocked surprised that a guy would do something like that,” Senatore continued.

Kohberger was arrested that day by Pennsylvania State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He was found with weapons inside of the home.

Andrew Unguryan lives in a different community nearby. He says he can recall the area being filled with press and police.

“It was interesting. Kinda scary. Turned on the news and saw that the guy was here,” Unguryan said.

Raheim Wilson lives half a mile away from the arrest. He and his family moved to the area from New York City for a change of pace.

“It just teaches you that no matter where you are, like, things happen. You never know who your neighbors are. You gotta treat everyone with kindness ’cause the person next to you could literally be a psycho,” Wilson explained.

The prosecution for the case filed a request for the trial to begin in 2024.

The trial was set to begin this past October but was postponed indefinitely after Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial.

He remains in prison in the Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho.