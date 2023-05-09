WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Women across the country and in the Keystone State have been reacting to the verdict against the former president.

Mixed reactions to the civil suit verdict against Donald Trump.

Will the decision help women come forward to tell their story or will they feel afraid to press charges?

Either way, the women Eyewitness News talked with believe it’s important to know all options.

Tuesday’s verdict was historic. A former president was found liable for sexual assault and ordered to pay five million dollars to his accuser.

Opinions of local women varied, but one told Eyewitness News, the decision could make victims think twice before coming forward with charges.

“She was very vulnerable and did come forward, and then they didn’t I guess take the time to get to the bottom of it, so I feel like that definitely could play a big role in women not wanting to step forward, not wanting to put their name out there,” said Hummelstown resident Allie Swartz.

“I feel like there could be more done, I mean I guess he was liable for sexual assault but, I mean, maybe he did rape her and he’s getting away with it,” Swartz continued.

Others believe the verdict sends a strong message and is a step in the right direction, bringing more attention to sexual assault.

“Some justice is better than no justice at all,” said Erin Johnson of Old Forge.

“It’s really important that despite how much time goes by, that wrongdoing is held to account. So I think it’s a good thing and I think it’ll help women tell their stories,” Johnson added.

If women are ready to speak their truth, resources like the Women’s Center Incorporated in Bloomsburg are here to support them.

“We pride ourselves in having a non-judgemental attitude. We provide trauma-informed, client-centered services, so when individuals come and tell us their stories, we believe them right. And we provide them with support and the resources that they need,” said Christy Roberson, Executive Director of the Women’s Center Inc.

The center offers resources for sexual and domestic violence such as counseling, confidential support, and even medical assistance.

Roberson says Tuesday’s decision helps give women the confidence to open up about assault.

“These kinds of trials are really tough, and often times we see nothing come out of them. At least something came out of this. Although it wasn’t a conviction, it was at least some sort of recognition that something happened and there were consequences for those actions,” Roberson said.

If you or someone you know are looking for support after falling victim to sexual assault and are interested in the services, the Women’s Center offers information online.