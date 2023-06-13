PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After Former Presidents Donald J. Trump’s court appearance, he flew to New Jersey on a campaign stop, and gave his first public remarks on the charges.

It was a historic day as Trump is the first former president to be charged with a crime by the Department of Justice.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 felony counts related to how he handled the classified documents in question.

Trump’s arraignment took place at a Miami Federal Courthouse where officials said there would be no mugshot and no cameras allowed.

Trump was allowed to leave following his plea, and as a condition of his release, was barred from speaking to Walt Nauta.

Nauta is Trump’s aide who was charged on six counts in the indictment.

After the arraignment, Trump flew to his Bedminster resort in New Jersey to address the allegations.

During his public speech trump described the indictment as an abuse of power and called the charges, “fake and fabricated.”

Those who were at V.F.W post-1425 in Plymouth had their opinions on the former president, and a Hunlock Creek native believes what happened should be left in the past.

“It’s in the past, you know. Is it interfering with his presidency? Yeah, there’s people out there that are causing it to interfere. We need somebody to run this country like a business because that’s what it’s become,” said Berdene Perillo of Hunlock Creek.

It could be months before Trump’s trial begins.

Trump is also contending with a separate indictment by New York State on felony charges of falsifying business records.

That trial isn’t expected to begin until early 2024.