WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Protesters lined the parking lot of Popeye’s in Wilkes-Barre Township after an employee was fired for their sexual orientation.

Popeye’s in Wilkes-Barre Township had visitors from Action Together NEPA Wednesday to spread a message. They are looking to end discrimination in the workplace, and not just at this restaurant.

Many go to Popeye’s in Wilkes-Barre Township for their chicken, but on Wednesday, a group showed up to protest the local chain.

The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission fined the restaurant nearly $50,000 after an employee was sexually harassed and discriminated against for his sexual orientation between September 2020 and February 2021.

“It took a lot of bravery for the staff member to come forward and raise these concerns and they got retaliated against. And that’s why most people don’t come forward at all,” said Mark Shaffer, co-coordinator for Action Together NEPA Luzerne County.

Action Together NEPA joined forces and rallied against the popular fast food stop.

Their chants were intended to reach those beyond the walls of Popeye’s.

“We’re in Wilkes-Barre Township right now, but two or three blocks that way we’re in Wilkes-Barre City, and in Wilkes-Barre City, there is a non-discrimination ordinance, but in the township, there’s not,” Shaffer continued.

“Here in Luzerne County, outside of the bounds of Wilkes-Barre, we do not have any protections at all for the LGBT community and we are absolutely able to be fired for our sexuality,” said the community organizer for Action Together NEPA Levi Larouche.

The group is hoping for Luzerne County Council to pass a non-discrimination ordinance so every resident can work free from discrimination.

“They are afraid to come out and we are here to speak on their behalf, and say we do need a county-wide non-discrimination ordinance,” said Jimmy Sabatino, a member of Action Together NEPA.

Those rallying Wednesday are not only fighting for the ordinance to be passed in Luzerne County but within the entire state of Pennsylvania to ensure the jobs of everyone are protected, regardless of their sexual orientation.

“We are currently hoping for the Pennsylvania Senate to sign a state-wide fairness act that will cover the entire LGBT community in the state,” said Larouche.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, Pennsylvania is the only state in the northeast without a non-discrimination law.

Those who rallied hope to change this, starting with Luzerne County.