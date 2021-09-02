Residents near Solomon Creek relieved no flooding, evacuation has ended

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What a difference a day makes. People who live near Solomon Creek in South Wilkes-Barre say they are relieved that the flood-prone creek stayed within its banks.





Mandatory and voluntary evacuations were issued for hundreds of people in that part of the city because of concerns Solomon Creek could flood.

City officials say upgrades to the Creek’s floodwalls as well as new pumps helped prevent flooding.

For more on this story catch reporter Andy Mehalshick tonight on later additions of Eyewitness News.