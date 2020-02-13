Residents near GAR Memorial Junior/Senior High School raise concerns over violence among students

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) People who live near GAR High School in Wilkes-Barre say they are having problems with students who cause property damage, fights and block streets.

Residents reached out to Eyewitness News after seeing our reports Wednesday about student problems near the Hazleton Area High School.

Wilkes-Barre Police confirm they are having issues with students and dispatch officers to the school when students are dismissed in the afternoon.

