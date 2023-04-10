SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Diocese of Scranton announced the death of a former bishop who passed away on Easter Sunday.

Former Diocese of Scranton Bishop, James C. Timlin passed away in his sleep in the early hours of Easter Sunday at the age of 95.

“I really have high regard for Bishop Timlin. I’m sorry to hear about his passing!” said Patrick Williams of Clarks Summit.

Many headed to Saint Peter’s Cathedral on Monday with Bishop Timlin’s memory in mind.

Bishop Timlin was the eighth Bishop of the Scranton Diocese and the first Scranton native to serve in this role.

“I really thought the world of him, because I’ve been a member here since 1974 at the parish. I serve here, I served with him a couple times. He’s a very, very holy man,” stated William Nolan of Scranton.

“He cared about, deeply, about the church and deeply about the parishioners, and I think that example of humility is terrific for all of us, especially in this crazy world we live in,” Dallas resident Mike Stevens said.

He was remembered by many as someone who put the people of his faith first.

“We would always go to Bishop Timlin or Bishop Dougherty when we had issues and weren’t sure which way to go on, and both of them were fantastic,” Willaims said.

“He was our leader, our catholic leader. But at the same time, a person of the people,” Stevens explained.

Bishop Timlin retired in 2003 after more than 50 years of service in the Catholic Church.

“He was our bishop for a long time, and when he got bishop I remember that, from day one. And it’s just sad that he’s gone,” said Nolan.

Those who knew Bishop Timlin, whether personally or through the church will remember the memories he brought them and the City of Scranton for years to come.

In 2018, Timlin was implicated by the Grand Jury for covering up multiple cases of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church and was no longer allowed to represent the Diocese of Scranton.

Funeral arrangements are still being made for Bishop Timlin and Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest.