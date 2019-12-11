Residents, Landlords Work Together to Provide Safer Living Conditions

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY, (WBRE/WYOU-TV) WSTRA, the Washington Square Tenants’ Rights Association, is a lesson in being your own best advocate. Since forming the association at this senior high rise in April 2018, elder and infirmed residents no longer have to shovel their cars out from the high-rise parking lot.

A woman with health issues who had requested for some time to be relocated from the 11th floor to a lower floor, finally had her request granted in the last year.

A parking lot lamp has been replaced, sensor lights have been installed in the garbage room and more modern and easier to use laundry washers and dryers have been installed.

