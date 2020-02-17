Residents hope “Hometown Takeover” will take over Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania is filled with small historical communities.

One of them in Schuylkill County is trying to catch the eye of HGTV to be in the running for a face lift.

In two days John Bushar put together a 6 minute video, highlighting the ups and downs of Pottsville, home of America’s oldest brewery.

“There’s so much history here. Rich, deep and it needs to be you know, helped out. We need a lot of help with the buildings that are coming down,” Bushar said.

Pottsville was popular during the coal mining days but has struggled to move forward with the times when the industry died out.

The goal of this video is to make it on the 6 episode special, ‘Home Town Takeover’ on HGTV. It’s a spin off of the show ‘Home Town’ except hosts Ben and Erin Napier will breath new life into an entire community of less than 40,000 residents instead of individual properties.

“They were looking for a community that had beautiful architecture, and a main street area that is in need of a face lift. So Pottsville immediately came to mind,” Jennifer Reiner, Schuylkill County native said.

Bushar was asked to make the video after Reiner saw an add for the HGTV special online. It was a team effort that includes the historical society and a Penn State professor showcasing the city’s highs and lows.

“Putting together a team and relying on relationships that I built to put an awesome submission together on behalf of Pottsville so that I can support those larger initiatives,”Reiner said.

Organizations in the community have been aggressive with revitalization but people involved with the video submission say being on the show will return Pottsville to it’s former glory.

Diana Prosymchak, executive director of Schuylkill County Historical Society is hoping Pottsville will be chosen to be featured on the HGTV show “Hometown Takeover.”

“Pottsville in it’s hay days was very lively. And I think that it can come back to being a pretty fun and exciting town,” Diana Prosymchak, executive director of Schuylkill County Historical Society said.

For now it’s a waiting game to see if Pottsville is chosen to be featured on the HGTV special ‘Home Town Takeover.’

The series is expected to air some time next year.