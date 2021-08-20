Residents have an eye on the sky for the Great Pocono Raceway Air Show

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There will be a lot of action-packed excitement at the Pocono Raceway this weekend.

Instead of eyes on the track, however, everyone will have their eyes on the sky.

We are gearing up for the 2021 great Pocono raceway airshow and everyone is excited.

The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow, headlined by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, will showcase six incredible acts and family-friendly entertainment on Saturday, August 21, and Sunday, August 22.

The pre-show activities include free carnival rides, interactive and educational displays, military activations, Pocono Raceway and USAF thunderbird merchandise locations, numerous food and beverage options, live music and so much more.

Tickets in the 300 level have sold out for both days and only 200 level tickets are available for sale.