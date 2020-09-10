Residents express concern about speeding on Main Road in Wilkes-Barre

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Some residents are concerned about the way drivers travel on Main Road in Wilkes-Barre.

One resident Eyewitness New spoke to has lived near the road for 6 years and says it’s been an ongoing concern for her children that want to play outside.

Since she’s lived in the home, the resident reports cars and trucks speeding off the San Souci Highway and failing to slow down coming onto Main Road. She says people even pass the school buses when the kids are getting on and off.

The resident says she wishes drivers would slow down and be considerate.

Another neighbor agrees the situation is dangerous and hopes people slow down. However, we spoke to another neighbor that didn’t want to go on camera and who says speeding isn’t a big issue and she feels her kids are safe to play outside.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Hanover Township Police Chief and he was unavailable to comment .

Reporter Logan Westrope will have more on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.