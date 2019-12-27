Residents escape group home fire

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) — Six people made it out safely after a fire ripped through their group home in Scranton’s Southside Thursday night.

Firefighters arrived at the scene on the 500 block of Stafford Avenue around 8:30 Thursday night. They say quick thinking by the group home’s supervisor ensured everyone got out safely.

“I gotta give kudos to them, they did a great job. The supervisor with the six residents, got them out. The neighbors were nice enough to take them in, he did an excellent job,” said Acting Assistant Chief Ed Gallagher with the Scranton Fire Department.

The group home is run by Keystone Community Resources.

Gallagher says the rear of the home suffered heavy damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.