EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two kids and four adults safely escaped a fire that is said to have started in a baby’s nursery, according to an eyewitness.

Firefighters received a call for a report of a fire in the 200 block of Washington Street. According to the residents, it’s separated into three apartments with two adults and two kids living on the top floor.







Residents told Eyewitness News that the nursery was filled with smoke. According to the resident of the home, no one was injured.

Firefighters are still working to put out hotspots.