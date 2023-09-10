SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders helped clean up a Scranton neighborhood Sunday and officials say there are no major injuries, fatalities, or missing people reported.

Water flooded at least the first story of several homes in the Merrifield Avenue area. Crews spent all day sunday pumping the water out and still have a aways to go.

Residents who spoke with 28/22 News say they are devastated. The aftermath of what many are calling a devastation has just begun.

Residents of the Merrifield Avenue Area feel upset and helpless after watching their community fill up with water.

“Somebody please help us here. You don’t know what to do anymore,” said Lenny Srebro of Scranton.

“This this is devasting. People’s homes have been taking away from them,” said Scranton Gregeory Popil.

UGI and first responders spent hours in the area on Sunday, trying to pull out submerged vehicles, pumping out water, and making sure those in the area were safe after Saturday’s torrential downpours.

“I have never seen it this bad in 61 years that I live in Scranton. I feel so bad for all these families. Look behind me, I haven’t seen anything like this,” said Scranton City Council member Mark McAndrew.

Mayor Paige Cognetti, in a press conference held sunday afternoon on Merrifield Avenue, said millions of dollars in property damage was caused.

In addition to Merrifield Avenue, West Mountain, Leech Street, and Legget Street were the hardest hit.

“A significant storm that came as a real surprise, we had boat rescues from our fire department had our police out on calls multiple shifts doubling over all night,” Mayor Cognetti explained.

Officials say the cleanup is expected to take days.

The storm may have caused some of the greatest damage this area has ever seen, but residents aren’t allowing it to pull the community apart.

“We have to do everything we can for these folks. At the city level, at the county level, and at the state level. and work towards this never happening again,” McAndrew said.

If you have experienced storm damage, the county is urging you to report it to your respective city, township, or municipality.