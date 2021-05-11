Residents, council members look for aid as flood repairs continue

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The mayor of Dickson City issued an emergency declaration to start immediate repairs for flood damage.

Mary Bellucci, the owner of the Mainline Hoagie and Pizza Shop, says it was heartbreaking to record a message for her customers that her shop is closing for the fore sable future.

She had to shut down her business indefinitely after it was devastated by last week’s flood.

“The rush of the water was so strong it took my basement door which was locked and bent it in half. It pushed refrigerators from the back of the building all the way to the front of the building,” said Bellucci.

Flood waters destroyed their water heaters, furnaces, all their refrigerators and compressors.

Like many other flood victims in Dickson City, she’s faced with a huge out-of-pocket cost and hopes the borough will help.

“Even if it were some type of government help whether it was low interest loans that we could replace all this,” stated Bellucci.

Tuesday evening some residents gathered outside the borough building to listen to the virtual council meeting.

Councilmember Michael Fedorka said the borough needs to try and get emergency funding for disaster relief.

While councilmember Jeffrey Kovaleski said the borough cleaned out the box culvert that backed up the underground creek and they need to clean it again.

He also said they should draft a letter that every council member should sign pushing for state officials to reassess that creek and make necessary changes.

“Because otherwise its going to happen again its not going to stop,” said Kovaleski.

Belucci still doesn’t have a clear answer of whether she’ll get any aid. In the meantime, Belucci says she’ll carry on with the support of her family and the community.

“Hope for the best one day at a time one step at a time we’ll get through this,” said Belucci.

Borough Manager Cesare Forconi said they’re reaching out to county and state officials for assistance.

The mayor issued an emergency declaration to start immediate repairs on flood-damaged roads and clean out the box culvert. The estimated cost is in the hundreds of thousands.