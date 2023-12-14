NESQUEHONING, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Panther Creek Power Plant wants to start burning tires for Bitcoin mining machines in Nesquehoning, Carbon County. People who live near the power plant are requesting that the PA Department of Environmental Protection deny Panther Creek from burning the tires.

“Definitely against the burning of the tires I just don’t think it’s good for the air quality and all that, I just don’t think that it’s good for the area at all,” said Dana Yuricheck, Nesquehoning.

On Thursday morning, Carbon County residents and environmental organizations met via Zoom to urge the DEP to Deny Panther Creek’s request. In that meeting, air quality was a big concern among other issues.

“I don’t think that they should do it because of the pollution and other people having severe allergies all the time and I’m one of them and I don’t think it would be good for kids with health conditions it’s not ok,” said Elizabeth Smith, Nesquehoning.

Many have concerns for their children’s health.

“I have a 3-year-old that has heart problems and that’s definitely a concern for me,” Yuricheck added.

Some are having second thoughts about staying in the area if the power plant’s request is granted.

“Well I’d probably still stay but they got to think about all of the health conditions, the elderly, infants, toddlers, adults all that,” Smith continued.

28/22 News reached out to the Panther Creek power plant they have not yet responded.

Residents in the community say they received a letter in the mail from the borough inviting them to a meeting on Monday at Panther Vallery High School that starts at 6:00 p.m.