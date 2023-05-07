WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunday is a holiday of sorts, but only for those who live in Northeastern Pennsylvania as it’s the third annual 570day.

People took to their phones to post the perfect hike, a beautiful sunset, or a selfie with loved ones. But, not for the likes.

570day is a social media campaign that began in 2021.

It is dedicated to the great people, places, and businesses in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The celebration falls on the same day every year which signifies the area we call home.

“They decided to celebrate it on 5/7, May 7th, and just spread positivity about the area and talk about all the local businesses and all the things that there are to do,” said Rachael Stark, #570day committee member.

By posting a picture or video on social media with the hashtag 570day, you can participate in the day that revolves around the best parts of NEPA.

“There’s a ton of businesses coming here. We got duck donuts, we got the beautiful mall, we have awesome hibachi places, really good people. Really social, kind of good vibe community most of the time,” said Laurel Run resident Michael Horro.

“I’ve always felt that this place is so special, there’s so many hidden gems in nature, there’s amazing pizza shops, the best pizza you can get in the world really,” Stark explained.

Many 570 residents are here for the cheesy trays and are happy to share their favorite bite.

“Definitely my favorite pizza place is Angelo’s. You can’t beat the mini thick sweet sauce,” said Horro.

“Definitely Jerry’s Pizza. My favorite is probably a thick, with the sweet sauce. The sweet sauce is probably the best part,” said Mackenzie Clark of Plymouth

Even when it comes to national food chains, some say what the 5-7-0 serves up can’t be beat.

“I would say my favorite part from the area would be Popeyes in Hazleton,” said Hazleton resident Albert Baulino.

And when you are ready to put down the fork, there are plenty of options to get some fresh air.

<probably all the fishing spots that we have and I also love to go hiking. Seven Tubs is a place I like to go and ricketts glen. There’s just a lot of nice spots in the area we can go,” said Justin Gockley of Scranton.

“We have so many trails out here. I’m outside all of the time exploring new areas, trying to get more trails here in Luzerne County, Lackawanna County, and beyond,” Stark added.

There are so many reasons why people choose to call northeastern Pennsylvania home on May 7 and every day.