SOUTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, CHESTER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A big sigh of relief Wednesday after a convicted killer was caught nearly two weeks after escaping a Pennsylvania prison.

28/22 News has been covering the latest on the investigation from Chester County all week.

The search for Danelo Cavalcante ended early Wednesday morning in the woods in South Coventry Township with the help of a heat sensor, and a police dog.

The capture came as a big relief to neighbors who had to live in constant fear for nearly two weeks.

Cavalcante, who escaped prison after being convicted of first-degree murder for killing his former girlfriend, is back behind bars.

“I’m proud to announce the subject is in custody. Repeating the subject is in custody,” police say in the recording announcing the capture of Cavalcante.

Those were the words that many in this frightened community hoped for 14 days to hear

Wearing a Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt and carrying a stolen .22-caliber rifle, Cavalcante was captured behind a business on Route 100, roughly 25 miles north of Chester County Prison, where he escaped on August 31.

There were no shots fired and no injuries were reported.

“He looked totally worn out. um frail just tired. he just gave up. he was peacefully done, didn’t take his own life,” said Prizers Manager Jim Martin.

While on the run, Cavalcante broke into homes, stole a vehicle and a weapon.

“We realized he was somewhere in the back there between our house and our landlord’s house. we were a little bit worried knowing how close the cops were getting to him that he would try and do something drastic,” said South Coventry Township resident Robert Russell.

Tactical teams converged on an area Tuesday night where thermal imaging machines detected movement in South Coventry Township.

They continued to track the location until Cavalcante was forcibly taken into custody.

“After 8:00 a.m., tactical teams converged on the area where the heat source was. they were able to move in very quietly they had the element of surprise,” said Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Coronel George Bivens.

Police say the 34-year-old fugitive tried to get away, but authorities say Yoda, a four-year-old K9 dog bit Cavalcante as he tried to escape.

“It’s actually pretty emotional, it’s a sign of relief that they got him,” one resident said.

Cavalcante is also wanted in a 2017 murder in his native Brazil. He is currently locked up in state prison outside SCI Phoenix, where he will serve out his life sentence for killing his former ex-girlfriend in 2021.