Residents battle aftermath of overnight flooding in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Heavy rain took a toll on parts of our region Tuesday night and into Wednesday, including Dickson City in Lackawanna County.

On the north side of Dundaff Street, gushing water spoke louder than words and it has been through the night.

“An event we’ve never seen before anything like water, you can’t put enough people in front of it to get out of its way,” said Chief William Blinkski of the Dickson City Police Department.

Severe weather overnight and Wednesday morning left St. Mary’s square in Dickson city underwater. Debris scattered through the streets. Down Dundaff Street, at Grant Court, was rocked by heavy rains and backed up creek runoff.

“It was around 10:30 and it’s just been a river since,” said Michelle Edwards a Dickson City resident.

“There was a loud pop and all of a sudden it was just water everywhere spewing. It was taller than I am, coming up out of the hole. It was crazy,” another Dickson City resident, Alicia Thomas said.

Basements were flooded and are were still getting pumped Wednesday morning. Local PPL, DPW and fire crews were left climbing an uphill battle through the morning.

“All over town it’s flooding everywhere. It’s just too heavy, too fast. The drains can’t take it all. It’s just blowing out everywhere,” Kevin Cochrane, a Dickson City PDW worker said.

At Visitation of the Blessed Mary, Monsignor Patrick Pratico checked for damage and luckily found none. But looking out at these streets he’s more concerned about those going by than coming in.

“Dundaff Street that meets Scott Road here is a very important artery for people traveling up to six especially for the police and fire and ambulance. So that’s going to be a priority,” said Monsignor Pratico.

A trail of flooding and destruction leaves a hefty amount of work to fix as the clock ticks with more rain expected in the coming days.

“It’s gonna be a combined effort from the borrow and pen. It’s pretty much just a disaster, it’s going to be disaster cleanup,” Chief Bilinski said.

After talking with residents and different members of crews on scene through the night, this cleanup effort is going to take some time. With more rain in the near future isn’t going to help any.