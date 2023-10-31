SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Those impacted by the flooding back in September in Lackawanna County had an opportunity Tuesday to apply for grants. People stopped by Novembrino Park and Weston Field to sign up for disaster relief funds.

The funding is through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The funding can be used for temporary housing and for repairs. People can apply for up to $5,000 in grants.

“It’s really hard sometimes to figure out what you need, how to do it, especially when this is a really traumatic event for people. So to have somebody from the city be here with the laptop open and help walk you through the application is really useful,” said Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti.

Cognetti says she hopes the money will be distributed by Thanksgiving and outreach sessions will be held for the rest of the week for Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Novembrino Park, on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Weston Field House, and again on Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Weston Field House.